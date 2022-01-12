Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

SJR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 134,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

