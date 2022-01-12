Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 186,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 75,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a market cap of £956,170.25 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

