Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,036,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.