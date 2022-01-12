Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.73.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $324.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.05. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.