Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,719.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $686,160.49 and approximately $25,719.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00006513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.36 or 0.07589809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.31 or 1.00140425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

