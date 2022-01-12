ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -169.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

