Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Declines By 16.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,592,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 23,503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,653.7 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Get Snam alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNMRF. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.