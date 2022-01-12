Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Drops By 16.5%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sonos by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

