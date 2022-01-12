Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Drops By 18.0%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $857.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

