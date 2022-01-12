Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.80, but opened at $94.49. Shutterstock shares last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 851 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,572 shares of company stock worth $19,751,214. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.