SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

