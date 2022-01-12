Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 1,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

