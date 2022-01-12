Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.23

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.