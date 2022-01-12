Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.38

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 5407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

