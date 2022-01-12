Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

SLGN stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

