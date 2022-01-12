Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.