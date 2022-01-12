Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 654,453 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $28.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

