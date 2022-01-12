Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,971. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

