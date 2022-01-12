Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $36.17 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $36,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.82. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

