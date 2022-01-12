Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.63. 576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,920. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $354.07 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

