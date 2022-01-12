Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,005,800 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 12,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

