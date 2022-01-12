Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 44.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 61,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.13. The company had a trading volume of 98,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

