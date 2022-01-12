Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.07. 294,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.03 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

