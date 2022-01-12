SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.50 and traded as low as C$31.43. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$31.76, with a volume of 297,356 shares trading hands.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.