SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

