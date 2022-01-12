Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.
