Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

