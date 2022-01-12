Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

