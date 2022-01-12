Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 878.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.37. 38,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.06.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.