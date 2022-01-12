Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.06.

Snowflake stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

