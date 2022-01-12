SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 412333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

