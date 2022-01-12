Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,010 ($27.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($27.52).

Get Softcat alerts:

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,674.10 ($22.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,821.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,925.59. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,419 ($19.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.99), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($960,708.62).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.