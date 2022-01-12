Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTMO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

