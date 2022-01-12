South Dakota Investment Council Buys 5,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Masco were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

