South Dakota Investment Council Has $66,000 Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

