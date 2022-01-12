South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.30 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 99,926 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCBI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.