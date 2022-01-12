South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

