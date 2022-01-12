South Dakota Investment Council Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.