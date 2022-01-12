S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $449.44. 26,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.