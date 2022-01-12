S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $448.15. 33,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

