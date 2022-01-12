SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 25.4% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $253,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,797. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

