Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $462,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 50.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.