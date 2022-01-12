SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.44

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 37392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

