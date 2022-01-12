SSE plc Declares Dividend of GBX 25.50 (LON:SSE)

SSE plc (LON:SSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,607 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,690 ($22.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637.38 ($22.23).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

