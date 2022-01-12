SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research firms recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

