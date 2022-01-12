St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Up 3.9%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

St Barbara Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

