STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 226.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,648. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

