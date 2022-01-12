Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA) (NYSE:SMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.