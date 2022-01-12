Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 11.2%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,346,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,012,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.