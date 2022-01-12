State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

