State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.40 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

